4 Fresh, Simple Swiss Chard Recipes

Step into the season with rainbow chard: a tender, versatile vegetable that puts colour and crunch on your plate.

Make the most of leftover chard stalks by pickling them! Snack on the pickled stalks whole, or chop them up and add to salads, fried eggs, or any dish that could use a sour condiment.

This play on Portuguese caldo verde swaps kale for chard for a springtime version of the smoky soup.

Fresh, crunchy, creamy—these wraps are a symphony of texture.

Take advantage of ultra fresh, in-season chard in its most tender form with this light and simple chicken salad.