5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Saucy Swedish Meatballs

Get dinner on the table with minimal fuss and maximum flavour this week. From our saucy take on everyone’s favourite meatballs, to comforting fall favourites and dishes that even have plans for the leftovers (we want the work week to be really easy for you) we’ve thought of it all … you just have to do the shopping.

Get ready for the week ahead with this recipes:

1. Monday: Swedish meatballs Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

You could swing over to a certain big-box retailer for these … or just whip our version up at home! (Because why leave the house if you don’t have to? Brrr.) Get our Swedish meatballs recipe. 2. Tuesday: Sesame shrimp stir-fry Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Keep the week’s schedule flowing smoothly with a simple and flavourful stir-fry (thank the ginger and sesame oil) you can serve up quickly. Get our sesame shrimp stir-fry recipe. 3. Wednesday: Skillet chicken pot pie Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 6.

The perfect answer to the cold snap. The hearty filling and flaky crust (made all in one pan!) are irresistible. Get this one skillet chicken pot pie recipe. 4. Thursday: Baked salmon with acorn squash Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Celebrate the season’s bounty of squash with a sheet-pan dinner loaded with healthful ingredients. (Kitchen Tip: Keeping the skin on when cooking salmon adds flavour and helps prevent it from drying out. Plus, the layer of fat between the skin and the flesh is where most of the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids are found.) Get this baked salmon with acorn squash recipe.





5. Friday: Cauliflower tacos with avocado and crunchy slaw Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

This two-for-one recipe is a weeknight star (and especially useful for cold nights — the leftover cauliflower can be turned into a delicious soup for lunch on the weekend). Get this cauliflower taco recipe. 6. Dessert: Apple muffins Ready in: 35. Makes: 12.

A cozy, streusel-topped treat that bakes up quickly while you eat dinner. (And makes extras for an indulgent grab-n-go snack.) Get our apple muffin recipe.

