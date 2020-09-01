10 Chill Summer Drink Recipes For The Long Weekend

Summer is nearly behind us for another year—but before we change gears and put away the swim suits, beach towels and grilling recipes, there’s one more weekend (at least) to spend under the sun with an icy cold drink in hand.

From non-alcoholic lemonade slushies and ice cream floats, to frozen Aperol spritzes and a stunning frozen strawberry margarita, these summer drink recipes will cool you down while you soak in the last few days of the season:

Gallery Iced summer drinks Photo, Ashley Capp. Frozen aperol float The Aperol spritz has become one of summer's quintessential backyard bevvys. Here we've taken it one step further with Aperol-citrus ice cubes. Perfect for extra hot days and long weekend afternoons. Get our frozen Aperol float recipe.