The 21 Best Side Salads For Summer Barbecues

Whether you serve our warm Greek potato salad, classic macaroni salad or homemade coleslaw, these sides won’t last long.

cucumber, carrot and onion Thai basil salad
Side salads are the backbone of a great summer barbecue—they add colour, variety and fresh flavour to the main table, breaking up heavy servings of grilled meat. So for your next weekend meal, go all out and load up a paper plate or two with salads that celebrate the best of the season (but make sure you save room for something fresh-off-the-‘cue).

Chimichurri grilled potato salad

If you’re not grilling your potatoes for potato salad, you’re doing it wrong. Pair with our reverse-sear steak. Get this chimichurri grilled potato salad.
