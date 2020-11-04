Up Your Apps with Store-Bought Hacks

In partnership with Western Family
Appetizers and holidays go hand in hand. This winter season, embrace shortcuts and make more time for you with store-bought appetizers. Then, kick them up a notch with three of our favourite mouthwatering, triple-tested sauces. Here’s how to enjoy a low-effort, highly delicious spread.
Maple BBQ Sauce
Pair with Western Family Honey Garlic Bacon Wrapped Chicken
Prep 5 min; total 15 min
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
1. WHISK tomato paste with maple syrup, vinegar, soy, garlic and onion powders, and 1/4 cup water in a small saucepan set over medium. Cook, whisking occasionally and adjusting heat if necessary, until sauce reduces to 1 cup, 10 to 15 min. Stir in liquid smoke and pepper.
Garden green goddess dressing
Pair with Western Family Spinach and Artichoke Bites
Prep 10 min; total 10 min
1. WHIRL mayo, buttermilk, parsley, onions, anchovies, tarragon, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender until greens are finely chopped, about 10 sec.
Buttermilk ranch dressing
Pair with Western Family Cauliflower Bites
Prep 10 min; total 10 min
1. WHISK all ingredients in a medium bowl until combined.