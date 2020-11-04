Recipe Collections

Up Your Apps with Store-Bought Hacks

Homemade dipping sauces to pair with every kind of appetizer

By Updated

In partnership with Western Family

Appetizers and holidays go hand in hand. This winter season, embrace shortcuts and make more time for you with store-bought appetizers. Then, kick them up a notch with three of our favourite mouthwatering, triple-tested sauces. Here’s how to enjoy a low-effort, highly delicious spread.

Maple BBQ Sauce 

Pair with Western Family Honey Garlic Bacon Wrapped Chicken

Prep 5 min; total 15 min

2/3 cup tomato paste
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp liquid smoke (optional)
1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

1. WHISK tomato paste with maple syrup, vinegar, soy, garlic and onion powders, and 1/4 cup water in a small saucepan set over medium. Cook, whisking occasionally and adjusting heat if necessary, until sauce reduces to 1 cup, 10 to 15 min. Stir in liquid smoke and pepper.

Garden green goddess dressing

Pair with Western Family Spinach and Artichoke Bites

Prep 10 min; total 10 min

1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup packed parsley leaves2 green onions, chopped
2 1/2 tsp anchovy paste
1 tbsp tarragon leaves
1 small garlic clove , minced
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper

1. WHIRL mayo, buttermilk, parsley, onions, anchovies, tarragon, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender until greens are finely chopped, about 10 sec.

Buttermilk ranch dressing 

Pair with Western Family Cauliflower Bites 

Prep 10 min; total 10 min

3/4 cup sour cream
1/3 cup buttermilk
2 tbsp mayonnaise
2 tbsp finely chopped dill
1 tbsp finely chopped chives
1 tbsp finely chopped parsley
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tbsp white-wine vinegar
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper

1. WHISK all ingredients in a medium bowl until combined.

FILED UNDER: