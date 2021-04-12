20 Chicken Recipes You'll Want To Make All Spring

As the weather warms up, we’re adding more spring meals to the menu every chance we get — from bright salads to perfectly grilled chicken and easy one-pan meals that make the most of the ingredients starting to roll onto shelves. (Asparagus has already started arriving, so it will be rhubarb season before you know it.) Find fresh inspiration for the season among the spring chicken recipes below.

Gallery Spring chicken recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Food styling, Eshun Mott. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Shwartz. Chicken Cutlets & Roasted Asparagus Save time on busy weeknights with this quick-cooking ingredient. Get this chicken cutlets and roasted asparagus recipe.

Watch: How to make Curtis Stone’s piri piri chicken