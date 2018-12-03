Recipe Collections

24 No-Meat Mains You’ll Want To Eat All The Time

Carve out space in your meal plans for extra vegetarian dishes — you’re going to need it.

by

Forget Meatless Monday — these recipes are so tasty (and filling) they hold their own any night of the week. Whether you’re planning a healthy grain bowl, or are craving a towering Friday-night burger, we have a recipe for that. Scroll through the gallery below for all the simple vegetarian recipes you didn’t know you’ve been missing:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Falafel buddha bowl

A trendy and delicious dinner bowl, packed with the goods: squash, falafel, bulgur, beets and a drizzle of nutty tahini dressing. Get the recipe.

