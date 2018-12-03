24 No-Meat Mains You’ll Want To Eat All The Time

1. Falafel buddha bowl

A trendy and delicious dinner bowl, packed with the goods: squash, falafel, bulgur, beets and a drizzle of nutty tahini dressing. Get the recipe.

2. Green shakshuka

The mighty egg pulls double duty, serving as a great start to your morning or a hearty and healthy evening meal. Get the recipe.

3. Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables

Looking for an easy and speedy meal option tonight? Toss everything onto a sheet pan, bake and voila! A delicious, minimal mess-meal in no time. Get the recipe.

4. Red lentil burger

A towering Friday-night burger that hits all the right notes with the juicy pickled onion, creamy sauce, and a hearty lentil patty. Get the recipe.

5. Creamy mushroom and barley pilaf

Packed with mushrooms, a sprinkle of parmesan and a boatload of flavour. Get the recipe.

6. White beans on toast with arugula salad

Flavourful beans and a peppery side salad make this dinner combo a go-to for busy weeknights. Get the recipe.

7. Polenta with mushrooms and fried egg

This deceptively simple and elegant dish also (!) takes advantage of yesterday’s leftovers. Get the recipe.

8. Squash salad with pumpkin seeds

A power salad packed with the good stuff: beans, broccoli, squash, quinoa and dried cherries. Get the recipe.

9. Lentil cakes in pita with yogurt

Using leftover lentils (we love a good shortcut) and the food processor means these flavourful lentil cakes are ready in no time. Cook them for just 3 minutes a side, and stuff them into a pita with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion and spiced yogurt for a deliciously easy finish. Get the recipe.

10. Lentil bolognese

A hearty, stick-to-your ribs pasta main. Get the recipe.

11. Creamy vegetable coconut curry

Serving tip: Make this meal gluten-free, too by serving the curry over basmati rice. Get the recipe.

12. Pita pizza with hummus and mint

A Middle-Eastern inspired pizza that’s topped with healthy veggies and protein-rich hummus. Get the recipe.

13. Sweet chili tofu with broccoli slaw

When homemade is faster than takeout, it’s a no-brainer. So heat up your frying pans and try our 20-minute recipe for sweet and spicy tofu. Get the recipe.

14. Onion quiche in a potato crust

We first came up with this idea for a friend who loves quiche but is allergic to gluten, and it’s a house favourite for everyone now. Get the recipe.

15. Mushroom rice bowl

This hearty veggie rice bowl is all you need for a filling meal. (Bonus: It’s a two for one deal! Make our portobello fajitas one night, and this rice bowl for the next day’s lunch or dinner with the leftovers.) Get the recipe.

16. Cauliflower tacos

Quick, filling vegetarian tacos. Get the recipe.

17. Sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl

Spice up your quinoa bowl with some sesame, ginger and beets for a colourful and healthy meatless meal. Get the recipe.

18. Kale, red pepper and quinoa toss

Tossed with pesto, lemon and parmesan, this fresh and nutritious dinner is on the table in no time. Get the recipe.

19. Red pepper and falafel cakes

Get a good start to the week with a protein-packed, vegetarian meal. Pair these stuffed pitas with a glass of full-bodied red wine (for the anti-oxidants!) and a zesty salad. Get the recipe.

20. Spicy spaghettini with goat cheese, tomato & artichoke

Serve up an (effortless) Italian feast tonight. Artichokes, goat cheese and fresh tomatoes will make you feel like you’re dining in Tuscany. Buon appetito! Get the recipe.

21. Faux pho

Laden with golden tofu and satiny noodles, this richly spiced Vietnamese comfort soup brings all the goods: veggies, protein, and mouthwatering flavour. Get the recipe.

22. Chickpea-falafel burger with cucumber

These delicious chickpea and lentil burgers will impress vegetarians and meat lovers too. Top with your favourite ingredients and enjoy! Get the recipe.

23. Creamy bean salad with soft-boiled egg

Crisp and crunchy greens get tossed in a creamy dressing, and gets a punch of protein from perfectly soft-boiled egg. Light, simple and delicious. Get the recipe.

24. Nutty ramen gado-gado salad