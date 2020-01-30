7 Simple Dinner Recipes, Plus This Week’s Groceries And Meal Prep Plan

Week three of our 28-day meal prep plan is here (check out the first and second weeks and all the recipes from the plan here), featuring seven satisfying dinner recipes that you can start preparing in advance. From a hearty one-pan chicken pot pie to a lemony pasta dish ready in just 15 minutes, these recipes bring big flavours to the table all week long.

Below are the recipes and groceries you’ll need, plus easy-to-follow meal prep tips to set you up for success throughout the week.

Here are your week 3 recipes:

Gallery 28 Days of Dinner – Week 3 Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Blackened red snapper with spicy Cajun rice Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4. Spice up your Monday night with this recipe that's ready in less than half an hour. Chop your onions and peppers the day before to make your day-of prep work a breeze. Get our blackened red snapper with spicy Cajun rice recipe.

Week 3 Ingredients:

Check your fridge for these leftovers from last week and plan accordingly:

Garlic cloves

Parsley

Mint

Sour cream

Feta

Parmesan

Frozen corn

Linguine

Tomato paste

Vegetable broth

Check your pantry for:

Olive oil

Canola oil

Salt

Pepper

Dijon mustard

Worcestershire sauce

Curry powder

Ground cumin

Ground allspice

Fennel seeds

Dried thyme leaves

All-purpose flour

PRODUCE

1 227-g pkg sliced cremini mushrooms

1 312-g clamshell baby spinach (6 cups)

1 227-g pkg snap peas, trimmed and halved

5 yellow onions

2 green onions

2 heads garlic (11 cloves)

1 lemon

3 cups multicoloured cherry tomatoes

2 zucchini

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 medium yellow potato 1 small bunch kale (4 cups torn leaves)

HERBS

1 bunch parsley (1/2 cup chopped)

1 clamshell mint (1/2 cup chopped)

PROTEIN

1 6-pack large eggs (5 eggs)

1 450-g pkg frozen precooked shrimp

4 boneless centre-cut pork chops (500 g total)

450 g red snapper fillets

400 g lean ground beef

400 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs

DAIRY

1 250-mL pkg sour cream (1/2 cup)

1 200-g pkg feta (about 1 cup crumbled)

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1 237-mL carton 2% milk (about 1 cup)

FROZEN

1 750-g bag frozen peas (2 1/2 cups)

1 750-g bag frozen corn kernels (1 1/2 cups)

1 450-g box frozen all-butter pre-rolled puff pastry sheets

DRY GOODS

225 g linguine pasta

224 g egg noodles (4 cups)

270 g basmati rice (1 1/2 cups)

2 85-g cans smoked oysters, preferably in cottonseed oil

1 136-g jar Cajun seasoning, such as Clubhouse (3 1/2 tbsp)

1 540-mL can green lentils

1 156-mL can tomato paste (4 tbsp)

1 900-mL carton vegetable broth (3 3/4 cups)

1 900-mL carton no-salt beef broth (1 cup)

1 100-g pkg harissa spice blend, such as President’s Choice (1 tbsp)

Sunday Meal Prep Plan

Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).

Blackened Red Snapper with Spicy Cajun Rice

Chop onion

Chop green bell pepper

Thinly slice green onions

Lemon Linguine with Smoked Oysters

Finely grate parmesan

Zest lemon

Juice lemon

Skillet Curried Shrimp and Rice

Finely chop onion

Finely chop red bell pepper

Saucy Swedish Meatballs over Egg Noodles

Finely chop onion

Stir broth, sour cream, 1 tbsp Dijon, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and 1/4tsp salt

Sheet Pan Harissa Pork Chops

Crumble feta

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

Finely chop onion

Green Shakshuka