7 Simple Dinner Recipes, Plus This Week’s Groceries And Meal Prep Plan

Week three of our 28-day meal prep plan is here (check out the first and second weeks and all the recipes from the plan here), featuring seven satisfying dinner recipes that you can start preparing in advance. From a hearty one-pan chicken pot pie to a lemony pasta dish ready in just 15 minutes, these recipes bring big flavours to the table all week long.
Below are the recipes and groceries you’ll need, plus easy-to-follow meal prep tips to set you up for success throughout the week.
Here are your week 3 recipes:
Monday: Blackened red snapper with spicy Cajun rice
Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.
Spice up your Monday night with this recipe that's ready in less than half an hour. Chop your onions and peppers the day before to make your day-of prep work a breeze. Get our blackened red snapper with spicy Cajun rice recipe.
Week 3 Ingredients:
Check your fridge for these leftovers from last week and plan accordingly:
- Garlic cloves
- Parsley
- Mint
- Sour cream
- Feta
- Parmesan
- Frozen corn
- Linguine
- Tomato paste
- Vegetable broth
Check your pantry for:
- Olive oil
- Canola oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Dijon mustard
- Worcestershire sauce
- Curry powder
- Ground cumin
- Ground allspice
- Fennel seeds
- Dried thyme leaves
- All-purpose flour
PRODUCE
- 1 227-g pkg sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1 312-g clamshell baby spinach (6 cups)
- 1 227-g pkg snap peas, trimmed and halved
- 5 yellow onions
- 2 green onions
- 2 heads garlic (11 cloves)
- 1 lemon
- 3 cups multicoloured cherry tomatoes
- 2 zucchini
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 medium yellow potato 1 small bunch kale (4 cups torn leaves)
HERBS
- 1 bunch parsley (1/2 cup chopped)
- 1 clamshell mint (1/2 cup chopped)
PROTEIN
- 1 6-pack large eggs (5 eggs)
- 1 450-g pkg frozen precooked shrimp
- 4 boneless centre-cut pork chops (500 g total)
- 450 g red snapper fillets
- 400 g lean ground beef
- 400 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs
DAIRY
- 1 250-mL pkg sour cream (1/2 cup)
- 1 200-g pkg feta (about 1 cup crumbled)
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan
- 1 237-mL carton 2% milk (about 1 cup)
FROZEN
- 1 750-g bag frozen peas (2 1/2 cups)
- 1 750-g bag frozen corn kernels (1 1/2 cups)
- 1 450-g box frozen all-butter pre-rolled puff pastry sheets
DRY GOODS
- 225 g linguine pasta
- 224 g egg noodles (4 cups)
- 270 g basmati rice (1 1/2 cups)
- 2 85-g cans smoked oysters, preferably in cottonseed oil
- 1 136-g jar Cajun seasoning, such as Clubhouse (3 1/2 tbsp)
- 1 540-mL can green lentils
- 1 156-mL can tomato paste (4 tbsp)
- 1 900-mL carton vegetable broth (3 3/4 cups)
- 1 900-mL carton no-salt beef broth (1 cup)
- 1 100-g pkg harissa spice blend, such as President’s Choice (1 tbsp)
Sunday Meal Prep Plan
Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).
Blackened Red Snapper with Spicy Cajun Rice
- Chop onion
- Chop green bell pepper
- Thinly slice green onions
Lemon Linguine with Smoked Oysters
- Finely grate parmesan
- Zest lemon
- Juice lemon
Skillet Curried Shrimp and Rice
- Finely chop onion
- Finely chop red bell pepper
Saucy Swedish Meatballs over Egg Noodles
- Finely chop onion
- Stir broth, sour cream, 1 tbsp Dijon, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and 1/4tsp salt
Sheet Pan Harissa Pork Chops
- Crumble feta
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
- Finely chop onion
Green Shakshuka
- Chop onion
- Tear kale leaves trim (if needed) and halve snap peas
- Crumble feta