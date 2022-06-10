5 New Weeknight Dinner Recipes Ready In Under 40 Minutes

This quick and lively pasta uses pantry staples that, in combination, start summer early: freezer shrimp, cherry tomatoes and a healthy helping of garlic and chili flakes. Get this orecchiette with shrimp, arugula and cherry tomatoes recipe.

Shortcut your way to a tartine dinner with a store-bought rotisserie bird. This recipe is also a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. Get this rotisserie chicken tartines with pea pesto recipe.

This spicy, creamy puree hits all the notes of a cozy, comforting soup while still being light enough for summer. Get this carrot and fennel soup with chili garlic oil recipe.

This flavourful, quick tortilla can be served at any temperature and tastes even better the next day. Get this Spanish tortilla with asparagus recipe.

A quick, whole-fish dinner for a weeknight meal is faster thank you think. Get this pan-fried Mediterranean sea bass and spring vegetable recipe.