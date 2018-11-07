22 Savoury Baking Recipes Perfect For Cold Weather

1. Instant Pot no-knead bread
2. Lamb baklava
3. Smoked gouda dinner muffins
4. Cornmeal muffins
5. Classic holiday tourtière
6. Turkish pides
Pide is a type of Middle Eastern flat bread. We filled ours with beef, mint and tomato paste for a filling start to your day. Get this Turkish pides recipe.
7. Spinach and feta pan pie
Crispy spanakopita is a great appetizer, so we turned it into a satisfying vegetarian main course. Using frozen spinach is a time saver; be sure to squeeze the water out very well. Get this spinach and feta pan pie recipe.
8. Pull apart garlic bread rolls
9. Irish brown bread
10. Apple and caramelized onion tart
11. Flaky buttermilk biscuits with cheddar and onion
12. Potato and chorizo empanadas
13. Beef and Monterey Jack empanadas
14. Shrimp and corn empanadas
15. Potato and raisin empanadas
16. Olive and pork empanadas
17. Turkey and mushroom strudels
18. Leek and pancetta galette
19. Lentil pot pie
Why are green lentils a hero ingredient in our kitchen? They last forever in the pantry — or at least until you need a satisfying, healthy, meatless meal. Get this lentil pot pie recipe.
20. Puff pastry cheese straws
21. Cheddar soda bread recipe
22. Apple cider turkey pot pie
