22 Savoury Baking Recipes Perfect For Cold Weather

1. Instant Pot no-knead bread

Proof this loaf in your Instant Pot on the yogurt setting. Get this Instant Pot No-Knead Bread recipe.

2. Lamb baklava

This hearty dish is truly a show-stopper. Get this lamb baklava recipe.

3. Smoked gouda dinner muffins

Muffins land on the dinner table tonight. Smoky cheese and caramelized onions make them an amazing side everyone will love. Get this smoked gouda dinner muffins recipe.

4. Cornmeal muffins

Ready in less than 40 minutes, these savoury muffins will fly off the plate even quicker than they take to make. Get this cornmeal muffins recipe.

5. Classic holiday tourtière

This savoury pie might become your new holiday staple. Get this holiday tourtière recipe.

6. Turkish pides

Pide is a type of Middle Eastern flat bread. We filled ours with beef, mint and tomato paste for a filling start to your day. Get this Turkish pides recipe.

7. Spinach and feta pan pie

Crispy spanakopita is a great appetizer, so we turned it into a satisfying vegetarian main course. Using frozen spinach is a time saver; be sure to squeeze the water out very well. Get this spinach and feta pan pie recipe.

8. Pull apart garlic bread rolls

Topped with melted garlic butter and parsley, warm bread rolls are a great side for your soups and chilis. Get this pull apart garlic bread rolls recipe.

9. Irish brown bread

It’s actually super easy to make this dense, rich bread. Get this Irish brown bread recipe.

10. Apple and caramelized onion tart

Use those orchard-fresh gems in this thyme-and caramelized-onion appetizer that wins big at cocktail hour. Get this spple and caramelized onion tart recipe.

11. Flaky buttermilk biscuits with cheddar and onion

The secret to these flaky, cheesy biscuits is all in the butter. They make a great side dish for dinner or a filling snack. Get this flaky buttermilk biscuits with cheddar and onion recipe.

12. Potato and chorizo empanadas

Flaky empanada dough, plus a spicy chorizo, red pepper, onion, garlic and potato filling, equals one of the coziest appetizers we’ve had yet this fall. Get this potato and chorizo empanadas recipe.

13. Beef and Monterey Jack empanadas

Stuffed with Monterey Jack, these beefy savoury pastry turnovers are an ideal snack for entertaining season. Get this beef and Monterey Jack empanadas recipe.

14. Shrimp and corn empanadas

In our take on a seafood empanada, golden corn, rice and shrimp make for a filling appetizer. Get this shrimp and corn empanadas recipe.

15. Potato and raisin empanadas

Raisins give these savoury empanadas just a hint of sweetness. Get this potato and raisin empanadas recipe.

16. Olive and pork empanadas

Mixed with a hint of paprika and hot pepper flakes, these pork and olive empanadas have a little extra oomph. Get this olive and pork empanadas recipe.

17. Turkey and mushroom strudels

The perfect way to use up leftover turkey: tossing it into a strudel. Add some mushrooms to the mix and you’re golden. Get this turkey and mushroom strudels recipe.

18. Leek and pancetta galette

Pancetta brings the salt, leeks bring the sweet. Get this leek and pancetta galette recipe.

19. Lentil pot pie

Why are green lentils a hero ingredient in our kitchen? They last forever in the pantry — or at least until you need a satisfying, healthy, meatless meal. Get this lentil pot pie recipe.

20. Puff pastry cheese straws

These cheesy straws are great for gatherings. They can be made ahead of time, and they look impressive on the table. Get this puff pastry cheese straws recipe.

21. Cheddar soda bread recipe

The herbs and cheddar make this loaf worthy of any dinner table. And it’s simple to make too (it’s ready in under an hour!). Get this cheddar soda bread recipe.

22. Apple cider turkey pot pie