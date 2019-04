Freshen up the dinner rotation with colourful and filling dishes, perfect for the wet days of early spring. From tender greens and vegetables to bright and zesty pastas and a spicy stir fry, this meal plan has a dish to get excited about from Monday to Friday. (Plus a saucy rhubarb crisp that will challenge you to find the earliest stalks appearing on shelves. Note: If you can’t find it yet, save the recipe—rhubarb season will hit start to hit full swing in just a few weeks time.)

Watch: How to make poached (stewed) rhubarb