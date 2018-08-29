10 Time-Saving Dinner Recipes That Turn Rotisserie Chicken Into A Meal

1. Peach and chicken couscous salad

Ready-to-go rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking couscous make a winning combination for a fast and delicious dinner. Get this peach and chicken couscous salad recipe.

2. Cucumber, radish and chicken salad rolls

3. BBQ chicken pizza

Another kitchen shortcut — store-bought pizza dough — makes it easy to have dinner on the table in less time than it takes to get takeout. Get this BBQ chicken pizza recipe.

4. Chicken salad with coconut rainbow slaw

Pick up a a bag of shredded cabbage and kale along with your rotisserie chicken to make this quick dinner salad. Get this chicken salad with coconut rainbow slaw recipe.

5. BBQ chicken tostadas

Seek out barbecue-flavoured rotisserie chicken to make these fast tostadas with homemade Mexican salsa verde. Get this BBQ chicken tostadas recipe.

6. Chicken and kimchi lettuce wraps

This light and satisfying dinner couldn’t be simpler. Just grab a jar of ready-made kimchi with your chicken, and you’re more than halfway to dinner. Get this chicken and kimchi lettuce wraps recipe.

7. Thai chicken salad

This slaw-like salad with cucumbers, carrots and mint is refreshing and crunchy — perfect for a light warm-weather meal. Get this Thai chicken salad recipe.

8. Chicken pesto pasta

Add some protein to your go-to pasta by tossing in shredded rotisserie chicken at the end of the cooking process. Get this chicken pesto pasta recipe.

9. Chicken pot pie

Transform rotisserie chicken by simmering it with mushrooms, carrots and a little white wine, then top with easy homemade biscuits for a fast skillet pot pie. Get this chicken pot pie recipe.

10. Chicken salad with almond dressing