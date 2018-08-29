Recipe Collections

10 Time-Saving Dinner Recipes That Turn Rotisserie Chicken Into A Meal

When you’re out of time, fast and friendly rotisserie-chicken-based recipes like these will help you throw together an amazing meal instantly. (Well, almost.)

by

If you’re short on time, a rotisserie chicken can be dinner’s saving grace. Whether you eat it as-is, or incorporate it into another dish, there are a lot of ways to use a chicken to create a fast and tasty meal . With family favourites like barbecue-chicken pizza, vegetable-laden chicken salads and dinner wraps, the gallery below offers 10 delicious reasons to pick up a rotisserie chicken for dinner tonight:

Peach and chicken couscous salad
10
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram