20 Recipes You Can Make In A Cast-Iron Skillet

1. Dutch baby with roasted plums

These puffy pancakes have many unusual names including bismarcks and Dutch Puffs. In every case, a simple batter poured into a hot pan creates instant, unforgettable magic. This sweet version is a perfect fast dessert or breakfast; or add sautéed mushrooms and bacon for a savoury meal. Get this Dutch baby with roasted plums recipe.

2. Skillet chicken pot pie

On busy nights one-pan wonders bring big flavours to the dinner table (with less mess!) Get this skillet chicken pot pie recipe.

3. Spinach and feta pan pie

Crispy spanakopita is a great appetizer, so we turned it into a satisfying vegetarian main course. Using frozen spinach is a time saver; be sure to squeeze the water out really well. Get this spinach and feta pan pie recipe.

4. Skillet broccoli and potato frittata

An all-in-one-pan-meal you can serve for brunch, lunch or dinner! Get this skillet broccoli and potato frittata recipe.

5. Cranberry almond baked brie

This 25-minute appetizer is easily put together, and well-worth stepping into the kitchen (briefly) while dinner guests mingle. Get this cranberry almond baked brie recipe.

6. Zucchini parmesan crisps

Once hot, cast iron retains heat really well. This makes it perfect for frying, where you want the oil to hold its temperature within a few degrees. Get this zucchini parmesan crisps recipe.

7. Macaroni and cheese

You want to bake it in a skillet, trust us. Not only does it look great for serving, you can mix up your ingredients on the stovetop, then pop it in the oven to broil for a perfectly golden, cheesy finish. Get this macaroni and cheese recipe.

8. Cornbread

Pour the batter into a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet, and you can slice up warm cornbread wedges at the dinner table to go with your chili. (Bonus: it will stay warm in the pan for longer, since iron retains heat so well.) Get this cornbread recipe.

9. Skillet chocolate chip cookie

A twist on a classic, this giant cookie is great for dinner parties. Get this skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.

10. Homemade corn tortillas

Get the pan hot, and the tortillas will cook in just 1-2 minutes per side. Taco-night, here we come! Get this homemade corn tortillas recipe.

11. Fresh walleye fish with mustard dill sauce

12. Pancakes

How to make perfect pancakes? It starts with the batter and ends with a lightly buttered, hot skillet. Get this pancakes recipe.

13. Cheesy bannock bread

A filling, cheesy bread you can pair with soup, stews and chilis. Get this cheesy bannock bread recipe.

14. Cottage pie with celery root mash

For the freedom of moving your pan from stovetop to oven for recipes like this cottage pie, cast-iron is the way to go. Get this cottage pie with celery root mash recipe.

15. Grilled cheese croque madame

Ae elegant grilled cheese that’s perfect for weekend brunches or weeknight dinners, your choice. Get this grilled cheese croque madame recipe.

16. Crispy fried eggs

17. Charred broccoli with chiles

The best way to prepare a quick weeknight dish of veggies is to char them in a hot cast iron pan. Drizzle with a garam-masala-and-ginger-laced vinaigrette, garnish with sesame seeds, flaxseeds, fried shallots and thinly sliced Thai chilies, and even broccoli haters will be clamouring for seconds. Get this charred broccoli with chiles recipe.

18. Sautéed mushrooms

A cast iron pan is best for this method, as it retains a hot, even heat very well. Read more.

19. Stir fry

No wok? Use a cast-iron pan instead. Read more.

20. Caramelized onions