20 Recipes You Can Make In A Cast-Iron Skillet

1. Dutch baby with roasted plums
Photo, Erik Putz.
These puffy pancakes have many unusual names including bismarcks and Dutch Puffs. In every case, a simple batter poured into a hot pan creates instant, unforgettable magic. This sweet version is a perfect fast dessert or breakfast; or add sautéed mushrooms and bacon for a savoury meal. Get this Dutch baby with roasted plums recipe.
2. Skillet chicken pot pie
Photo, Erik Putz.
3. Spinach and feta pan pie
Spinach and feta pan pie. (Photo, Roberto Caruso.)
Crispy spanakopita is a great appetizer, so we turned it into a satisfying vegetarian main course. Using frozen spinach is a time saver; be sure to squeeze the water out really well. Get this spinach and feta pan pie recipe.
4. Skillet broccoli and potato frittata
Photo, Erik Putz.
5. Cranberry almond baked brie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This 25-minute appetizer is easily put together, and well-worth stepping into the kitchen (briefly) while dinner guests mingle. Get this cranberry almond baked brie recipe.
6. Zucchini parmesan crisps
Photo, Erik Putz.
Once hot, cast iron retains heat really well. This makes it perfect for frying, where you want the oil to hold its temperature within a few degrees. Get this zucchini parmesan crisps recipe.
7. Macaroni and cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
You want to bake it in a skillet, trust us. Not only does it look great for serving, you can mix up your ingredients on the stovetop, then pop it in the oven to broil for a perfectly golden, cheesy finish. Get this macaroni and cheese recipe.
8. Cornbread
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Pour the batter into a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet, and you can slice up warm cornbread wedges at the dinner table to go with your chili. (Bonus: it will stay warm in the pan for longer, since iron retains heat so well.) Get this cornbread recipe.
9. Skillet chocolate chip cookie
10. Homemade corn tortillas
Photo, Sian Richards.
11. Fresh walleye fish with mustard dill sauce
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
12. Pancakes
Photo, Erik Putz.
13. Cheesy bannock bread
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
14. Cottage pie with celery root mash
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
15. Grilled cheese croque madame
Photo, Erik Putz.
16. Crispy fried eggs
17. Charred broccoli with chiles
Photo, Erik Putz.
The best way to prepare a quick weeknight dish of veggies is to char them in a hot cast iron pan. Drizzle with a garam-masala-and-ginger-laced vinaigrette, garnish with sesame seeds, flaxseeds, fried shallots and thinly sliced Thai chilies, and even broccoli haters will be clamouring for seconds. Get this charred broccoli with chiles recipe.
18. Sautéed mushrooms
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A cast iron pan is best for this method, as it retains a hot, even heat very well. Read more.
19. Stir fry
Photo, Erik Putz.
No wok? Use a cast-iron pan instead. Read more.
20. Caramelized onions
Photo, Roberto Caruso.