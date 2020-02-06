7 Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes, Plus This Week’s Groceries And Meal Prep Plan

The final week of our meal prep plan is finally here (check out the first, second and third weeks and all the recipes from the plan), featuring seven more satisfying dinner recipes that you can prep in advance. Whether you’ve followed along for the past 21 days, or just need some dinnertime inspiration, check out the latest crop of recipes, from a hearty Tuscan-inspired soup to a delicious vegetarian stir-fry. Hopefully, you’ve picked up some great tips these past few weeks, so you can continue on your meal prep journey.
Below are the recipes and groceries you’ll need, plus easy-to-follow meal prep tips to set you up for success throughout the week.
Here are your week 4 recipes:
Monday: Baked trout with pineapple-pepper salsa
Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4
Dress up trout fillets with a zippy cilantro dressing, accompanied by a refreshing homemade salsa. Get our baked trout with pineapple-pepper salsa recipe.
Check your fridge for these leftovers from last week and plan accordingly:
- Kale
- Cilantro
- Parmesan
- Frozen peas
- Linguine
- Basmati rice
Check your pantry for:
- Olive oil
- Canola oil
- Sesame oil
- Butter
- Salt
- Pepper
- Granulated sugar
- Honey
- Sherry or white-wine vinegar
- Rice vinegar
- Soy sauce
- Hot chili-garlic sauce
- Garlic powder
- Cayenne
- Hot pepper flakes
- Cornstarch
- Dry sherry or apera (optional)
Produce:
- 2 340-g pkgs cauliflower florets (8 cups)
- 1 284-g bag carrot and broccoli slaw (4 cups)
- 1/2 cored and peeled pineapple
- 2 yellow onions
- 2 red onions
- 8 green onions
- 1 head garlic (4 cloves)
- 1 small knob ginger
- (1 tbsp minced)
- 1 3-pack yellow, red and orange bell peppers
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 jalapeno
- 3 limes
- 2 red Thai chilies (optional)
- 3 tomatoes
- 1 kabocha squash (about 950 g)
- Bean sprouts (3 cups) 250 g asparagus
- 500 g brussels sprouts
- 1 small bunch kale(2 cups chopped)
- Herbs:
- 1 bunch cilantro (about 2 cups chopped)
- 1 bunch basil (1 cup chopped)
Protein:
- 450 g skin-on trout fillets
- 1 450-g pkg frozen peeled, large shrimp
- 8 chicken drumsticks (1 kg total)
- 8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
- 4 bone-in pork chops (750 g total)
Dairy:
- 1 cup grated parmesan
Bakery:
- 2 cups homemade or store-bought croutons
Frozen:
- 1 750-g bag frozen peas (1 cup)
Dry Goods:
- 225 g linguine
- 360 g basmati rice (2 cups)
- 1 236-mL jar pad Thai sauce, such as Thai Kitchen
- 1 540-mL can navy beans
- 1 900-mL carton low-sodium chicken broth (3 cups)
- 1 398-mL can diced tomatoes
- 1 85-g pkg peri peri spice blend, such as President’s Choice (2 tbsp)
- 2 tbsp finely chopped dried cherries or cranberries
- 3/4 cup toasted cashews
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts, divided
Sunday Meal Prep Plan:
Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).
Baked Trout with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa
- Finely chop jalapeno
- Cut bell peppers into 1/2-in. pieces
- Finely chop red onion
- Cut pineapple into 1/2-in. pieces
Pad Thai Chicken Drumsticks with Bean Sprout Slaw
- Thinly slice green onions
- Finely chop red Thai chilies
Hearty Tuscan Soup
- Chop onion
- Chop kale
- Grate parmesan
Shrimp Primavera Pasta
- Trim asparagus ends and cut into 1-in. pieces
- Thinly slice red onion
- Grate parmesan
Peri Peri Chicken Pilaf
- Chop onion
Cherry Pork Chops with Roasted Squash and Brussels Sprouts
- Cut kabocha squash into 1/2-in. wedges
- Trim and halve brussels sprouts
- Finely chop dried cherries
Kung Pao Cauliflower Stir Fry
- Stir 3 tbsp water with 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sherry, chili-garlic sauce, sugar and cornstarch
- Thinly slice green onions
- Toast cashews