7 Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes, Plus This Week’s Groceries And Meal Prep Plan

The final week of our meal prep plan is finally here (check out the first, second and third weeks and all the recipes from the plan), featuring seven more satisfying dinner recipes that you can prep in advance. Whether you’ve followed along for the past 21 days, or just need some dinnertime inspiration, check out the latest crop of recipes, from a hearty Tuscan-inspired soup to a delicious vegetarian stir-fry. Hopefully, you’ve picked up some great tips these past few weeks, so you can continue on your meal prep journey.

Below are the recipes and groceries you’ll need, plus easy-to-follow meal prep tips to set you up for success throughout the week.

Here are your week 4 recipes:

Monday: Baked trout with pineapple-pepper salsa Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4 Dress up trout fillets with a zippy cilantro dressing, accompanied by a refreshing homemade salsa.

Check your fridge for these leftovers from last week and plan accordingly:

Kale

Cilantro

Parmesan

Frozen peas

Linguine

Basmati rice

Check your pantry for:

Olive oil

Canola oil

Sesame oil

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Granulated sugar

Honey

Sherry or white-wine vinegar

Rice vinegar

Soy sauce

Hot chili-garlic sauce

Garlic powder

Cayenne

Hot pepper flakes

Cornstarch

Dry sherry or apera (optional)

Produce:

2 340-g pkgs cauliflower florets (8 cups)

1 284-g bag carrot and broccoli slaw (4 cups)

1/2 cored and peeled pineapple

2 yellow onions

2 red onions

8 green onions

1 head garlic (4 cloves)

1 small knob ginger

(1 tbsp minced)

1 3-pack yellow, red and orange bell peppers

1 red bell pepper

1 jalapeno

3 limes

2 red Thai chilies (optional)

3 tomatoes

1 kabocha squash (about 950 g)

Bean sprouts (3 cups) 250 g asparagus

500 g brussels sprouts

1 small bunch kale(2 cups chopped)

Herbs:

1 bunch cilantro (about 2 cups chopped)

1 bunch basil (1 cup chopped)

Protein:

450 g skin-on trout fillets

1 450-g pkg frozen peeled, large shrimp

8 chicken drumsticks (1 kg total)

8 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

4 bone-in pork chops (750 g total)

Dairy:

1 cup grated parmesan

Bakery:

2 cups homemade or store-bought croutons

Frozen:

1 750-g bag frozen peas (1 cup)

Dry Goods:

225 g linguine

360 g basmati rice (2 cups)

1 236-mL jar pad Thai sauce, such as Thai Kitchen

1 540-mL can navy beans

1 900-mL carton low-sodium chicken broth (3 cups)

1 398-mL can diced tomatoes

1 85-g pkg peri peri spice blend, such as President’s Choice (2 tbsp)

2 tbsp finely chopped dried cherries or cranberries

3/4 cup toasted cashews

1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts, divided

Sunday Meal Prep Plan:

Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).

Baked Trout with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa

Finely chop jalapeno

Cut bell peppers into 1/2-in. pieces

Finely chop red onion

Cut pineapple into 1/2-in. pieces

Pad Thai Chicken Drumsticks with Bean Sprout Slaw

Thinly slice green onions

Finely chop red Thai chilies

Hearty Tuscan Soup

Chop onion

Chop kale

Grate parmesan

Shrimp Primavera Pasta

Trim asparagus ends and cut into 1-in. pieces

Thinly slice red onion

Grate parmesan

Peri Peri Chicken Pilaf

Chop onion

Cherry Pork Chops with Roasted Squash and Brussels Sprouts

Cut kabocha squash into 1/2-in. wedges

Trim and halve brussels sprouts

Finely chop dried cherries

Kung Pao Cauliflower Stir Fry