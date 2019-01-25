10 Irresistible Pudding Recipes We Love

From homemade chocolate pudding to warm and saucy pudding cakes, this dessert is an old-fashioned favourite that we can’t get enough of. Find your new favourite pudding recipe in the gallery below:
1. Chocolate pudding
Why buy the plastic cups when the homemade stuff is so much better? Top this smooth and creamy treat with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for a decadent flourish. Get our
classic chocolate pudding recipe. 2. Berry bliss pudding
This unbelievably quick and easy dessert has the added bonus of being make-ahead friendly. Make it the day before you need it to streamline any day-of kitchen prep. Get our
berry bliss pudding cake recipe. 3. Lemon pudding cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
Fluffy cake sits atop a surprise layer of citrusy pudding in this comforting winter dessert. Get our
lemon pudding cake recipe. 4. Sticky toffee pudding
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A classic British dessert, allegedly made popular in the 1970s by Francis Coulson, chef at Sharrow Bay Country House in northern England. (No matter its origins, this deluxe moist spongy cake with caramel and creamy custard sauce will please every sweet tooth.) Get our
sticky toffee pudding recipe. 5. Black rice pudding
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Change things up with an eye-catching alteration to your usual rice pudding. Laced with coconut and cinnamon, this black rice pudding is simply irresistible. Get our
black rice pudding recipe. 6. Matcha chia pudding
Photo, Erik Putz.
A bright and delicious breakfast pudding (that you could also serve as a dessert course).
Kitchen Tip: We found Matsu Matcha powder (a ceremonial grade from David’s Tea) to give the brightest green colour to this chia pudding. Get our matcha chia pudding recipe. 7. Bushberry pudding cake 8. Cappuccino pudding cakes
Adorable mini puddings that you can serve up straight from the baking dish (or cup!). The perfect pairing for an after-dinner espresso or coffee. Get our
cappuccino pudding cake recipe. 9. Coconut parfait
Photo, Roberto Carsuo.
10. Black Forest trifle with cherries
Photo, Erik Putz.
Chocolate custard, cherries, cookies and more make this a decadent and extravagant layered pudding that’s perfect for dinner parties. Get our
Black Forest trifle recipe.
Watch: How to make chocolate pudding