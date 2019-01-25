10 Irresistible Pudding Recipes We Love

1. Chocolate pudding

Why buy the plastic cups when the homemade stuff is so much better? Top this smooth and creamy treat with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for a decadent flourish. Get our classic chocolate pudding recipe.

2. Berry bliss pudding

This unbelievably quick and easy dessert has the added bonus of being make-ahead friendly. Make it the day before you need it to streamline any day-of kitchen prep. Get our berry bliss pudding cake recipe.

3. Lemon pudding cake

Fluffy cake sits atop a surprise layer of citrusy pudding in this comforting winter dessert. Get our lemon pudding cake recipe.

4. Sticky toffee pudding

A classic British dessert, allegedly made popular in the 1970s by Francis Coulson, chef at Sharrow Bay Country House in northern England. (No matter its origins, this deluxe moist spongy cake with caramel and creamy custard sauce will please every sweet tooth.) Get our sticky toffee pudding recipe.

5. Black rice pudding

Change things up with an eye-catching alteration to your usual rice pudding. Laced with coconut and cinnamon, this black rice pudding is simply irresistible. Get our black rice pudding recipe.

6. Matcha chia pudding

A bright and delicious breakfast pudding (that you could also serve as a dessert course). Kitchen Tip: We found Matsu Matcha powder (a ceremonial grade from David’s Tea) to give the brightest green colour to this chia pudding. Get our matcha chia pudding recipe.

7. Bushberry pudding cake

To serve, drizzle whisky-butter sauce over this warm, sweet-tart cake and top with whipped cream. Get our bushberry pudding cake recipe.

8. Cappuccino pudding cakes

Adorable mini puddings that you can serve up straight from the baking dish (or cup!). The perfect pairing for an after-dinner espresso or coffee. Get our cappuccino pudding cake recipe.

9. Coconut parfait

Looking for a delicious gluten-free dessert? This recipe riffs off of our coconut cream pie recipe, but (obviously) skips the pastry. Get our coconut pudding parfait recipe.

10. Black Forest trifle with cherries