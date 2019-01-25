Recipe Collections

10 Irresistible Pudding Recipes We Love

This old-fashioned favourite is back, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

From homemade chocolate pudding to warm and saucy pudding cakes, this dessert is an old-fashioned favourite that we can’t get enough of. Find your new favourite pudding recipe in the gallery below:

Chocolate pudding
Watch: How to make chocolate pudding

 

 
