Our 14 Best Peanut Butter Recipes

Spicy, nutty and sweet—these dishes cover all meals of the day.

Chatelaine' best cookie recipes: classic peanut butter cookies and peanut butter cookies with chocolate chunks on a silver cookie sheet

Use a scoop for perfectly portioned cookies. Photo, Erik Putz.

This creamy spread may be jelly’s perfect partner, but it can do a lot more in the kitchen. From adding nutty creaminess to sauces and marinades, to making one of the most perfect comfort foods ever (peanut butter cookies, anyone?), it’s a multi-use ingredient we can’t get enough of. Start with a parfait breakfast, and move on the seeded snack bars, easy-grill skewers and beyond.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Peanut butter and raspberry jam chia parfait

A make-ahead breakfast that's easy to grab when you're in a hurry and need to run out the door. Packed with protein and fresh fruit, this chia parfait is a great way to start the day. Get our parfait recipe

