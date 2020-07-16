Our 14 Best Peanut Butter Recipes

This creamy spread may be jelly’s perfect partner, but it can do a lot more in the kitchen. From adding nutty creaminess to sauces and marinades, to making one of the most perfect comfort foods ever (peanut butter cookies, anyone?), it’s a multi-use ingredient we can’t get enough of. Start with a parfait breakfast, and move on the seeded snack bars, easy-grill skewers and beyond.

Gallery Peanut Butter Recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Peanut butter and raspberry jam chia parfait A make-ahead breakfast that's easy to grab when you're in a hurry and need to run out the door. Packed with protein and fresh fruit, this chia parfait is a great way to start the day. Get our parfait recipe.