12 Turkey Recipes For A Perfectly Roasted Holiday Bird

1. Roast turkey with cider gravy

Seasoned with onion, garlic and smoked paprika this turkey gets roasted for an hour before cider is added to the roasting pan to simmer with the juices (for what might be our best gravy recipe yet). Get our roast turkey with cider gravy recipe.

2. Butterflied roast turkey with gravy

Thanks to the spatchcock prep technique, this turkey will be super juicy with perfectly browned skin — and it cooks in half the time! Get this butterflied roast turkey with gravy recipe.

3. Herb and garlic turkey

This buttery and golden turkey has a light hint of garlic for extra flavour. Prep time is only 30 minutes, so you can get it into the oven easily and move on to the all-important side dishes, sauces, and desserts. Get this herb and garlic turkey recipe.

4. Honey and herb roasted turkey

Honey, sage and sherry come together in this sweet and fragrant holiday favourite. Get this honey and herb roasted turkey recipe.

5. Maple and herb roast turkey with sherry gravy

Hits of sherry and maple mixed with herbed butter enhance this roast turkey to total perfection. Get this maple and herb roast turkey with sherry gravy recipe.

6. Easiest roast turkey

This sage-stuffed turkey is brined the night before in salt and brown sugar. Not only is this our easiest recipe for a whole turkey, it also includes dead-simple instructions for making gravy. Get our easiest roast turkey recipe.

7. Quick roast turkey breast with bacon-cranberry chutney

Spend more time with friends and family thanks to a delicious dinner (starring this roast turkey breast) that comes together in just one hour. Get this roast turkey breast recipe.

8. Spanish turkey

Flavours of sage, oregano and garlic add earthy, warm flavours to this celebratory dish. Get this Spanish turkey recipe.

9. 5-herb turkey

This is a classic turkey with all the fixings: a savoury fruit stuffing and brandy-laced gravy. Get this 5-herb turkey recipe.

10. Maple-glazed turkey

Perfecting a golden roasted turkey is easier than it seems. All it takes is our mixed mushroom stuffing, a few seasonings and a last-minute brush of maple syrup. Get this maple-glazed turkey recipe.

11. New Orleans–style turkey

Experiment with southern-style flavours: rub a Cajun spice mix over the turkey skin and douse the bird with a shot of bourbon. Get this New Orleans-style turkey recipe.

12. Roast turkey with savoury and thyme