12 Turkey Recipes For A Perfectly Roasted Holiday Bird

1. Roast turkey with cider gravy
Seasoned with onion, garlic and smoked paprika this turkey gets roasted for an hour before cider is added to the roasting pan to simmer with the juices (for what might be our best gravy recipe yet). Get our roast turkey with cider gravy recipe.
2. Butterflied roast turkey with gravy
3. Herb and garlic turkey
This buttery and golden turkey has a light hint of garlic for extra flavour. Prep time is only 30 minutes, so you can get it into the oven easily and move on to the all-important side dishes, sauces, and desserts. Get this herb and garlic turkey recipe.
4. Honey and herb roasted turkey
5. Maple and herb roast turkey with sherry gravy
6. Easiest roast turkey
This sage-stuffed turkey is brined the night before in salt and brown sugar. Not only is this our easiest recipe for a whole turkey, it also includes dead-simple instructions for making gravy. Get our easiest roast turkey recipe.
7. Quick roast turkey breast with bacon-cranberry chutney
Spend more time with friends and family thanks to a delicious dinner (starring this roast turkey breast) that comes together in just one hour. Get this roast turkey breast recipe.
8. Spanish turkey
9. 5-herb turkey
10. Maple-glazed turkey
11. New Orleans–style turkey
12. Roast turkey with savoury and thyme
You don’t have to spend hours stuffing, trussing and oven-watching to get a wonderful turkey. For this simple recipe, butter-laden fresh herbs are tucked between the breast meat and skin so the flavour sinks in as it roasts. Get this roast turkey with savoury and thyme recipe.