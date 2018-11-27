Recipe Collections

16 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

Sweater weather may be back with a vengeance, but it’s nothing a steamy bowl of hot soup can’t handle.

by

Chicken soup is the ultimate antidote to cold and flu season, chilly temperatures and early sunsets. Tonight, why not bake up a batch of fresh and flaky biscuits, soft garlic bread rolls or puff pastry cheese straws, and ladle out steamy bowls of the season’s most comforting dish? Find all the chicken soup recipes you need, below:

Lemony chicken soup with dill
16
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make cheddar and onion buttermilk biscuits
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram