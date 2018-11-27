16 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

1. Lemony chicken soup with dill
2. Udon noodle soup
This noodle soup is pure comfort on a wintry day. Add kale, mushrooms and kimchi for a healthy boost and the perfect hint of spice. Get this udon noodle soup recipe.
3. Quick chicken posole
Bonus: This fast and easy soup makes enough for lunch tomorrow (of dinner, if you don’t mind leftovers!). Serve with cilantro, queso fresco, tortilla strips, radish and avocado on the side. Get this quick chicken posole recipe.
4. Matzo ball soup
Pull up your sleeves, and get hands-on with dinner tonight! Rolled matzo balls are the star of this chicken and dumpling soup, bringing cozy comfort to your mid-week meal. Get this matzo ball soup recipe.
5. Classic tom yum soup with chicken and shrimp
6. Tomato chicken and rice soup
7. Chicken soup with dumplings and dill
8. Spicy Mexican chicken soup
9. Asian chicken noodle soup
Ready in just 25 minutes and under 400 calories, this Asian chicken soup is a fast, fresh and healthy option any day of the week. Get this Asian chicken noodle soup recipe.
10. Cilantro-lime chicken soup
11. Classic chicken noodle soup
12. Madras chicken soup
No matter the influence — here we’ve taken inspiration from Indian spices — chicken soup is always comforting. We’ve added rice and a sweet potato to make this a hearty one-dish meal. Get this madras chicken soup recipe.
13. Chicken mulligatawny soup
What Is Mulligatawny? It’s a curry-flavoured chicken soup that comes from the Tamil words for pepper and water. Get this chicken mullgatawny soup recipe.
14. Mexican-style chicken soup
Feistier — and faster — than most chicken soups, this south-of-the-border inspired number is chock full of sweet corn and spicy jalapeños. Get this Mexican-style chicken soup recipe.
15. Chicken miso noodle soup
16. French country chicken soup
This makes a big batch of comforting soup. Enjoy a bowl now, then tuck the rest in the freezer for a soothing homemade supper down the road. Get this French country chicken soup recipe.