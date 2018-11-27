16 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

1. Lemony chicken soup with dill

Dress up your chicken soup with fresh herbs, cubed carrots and orzo. Get this lemony chicken soup with dill recipe.

2. Udon noodle soup

This noodle soup is pure comfort on a wintry day. Add kale, mushrooms and kimchi for a healthy boost and the perfect hint of spice. Get this udon noodle soup recipe.

3. Quick chicken posole

Bonus: This fast and easy soup makes enough for lunch tomorrow (of dinner, if you don’t mind leftovers!). Serve with cilantro, queso fresco, tortilla strips, radish and avocado on the side. Get this quick chicken posole recipe.

4. Matzo ball soup

Pull up your sleeves, and get hands-on with dinner tonight! Rolled matzo balls are the star of this chicken and dumpling soup, bringing cozy comfort to your mid-week meal. Get this matzo ball soup recipe.

5. Classic tom yum soup with chicken and shrimp

This Thai soup is a delicious blend of ingredients that band together to create a haute (and easily made) chicken soup you can wow family and friends with. Get this classic tom yum soup with chicken and shrimp recipe.

6. Tomato chicken and rice soup

It doesn’t get more classic than this (unless there were noodles involved). Get this tomato chicken and rice recipe.

7. Chicken soup with dumplings and dill

Surprise your taste buds with this modern take on an old classic. Just add dill and dumplings! Get this chicken soup with dumplings and dill recipe.

8. Spicy Mexican chicken soup

This Mexican chicken soup has a little kick of spice to help you warm up on chilly evenings. Get this spicy Mexican chicken soup recipe.

9. Asian chicken noodle soup

Ready in just 25 minutes and under 400 calories, this Asian chicken soup is a fast, fresh and healthy option any day of the week. Get this Asian chicken noodle soup recipe.

10. Cilantro-lime chicken soup

Garnished with lime wedges and tortilla, every spoonful of soup is loaded with chunky vegetables and shredded chicken. Get this cilantro-lime chicken soup recipe.

11. Classic chicken noodle soup

The ultimate comfort food for the winter months, this cozy classic will warm you up in no time. Get this classic chicken noodle soup recipe.

12. Madras chicken soup

No matter the influence — here we’ve taken inspiration from Indian spices — chicken soup is always comforting. We’ve added rice and a sweet potato to make this a hearty one-dish meal. Get this madras chicken soup recipe.

13. Chicken mulligatawny soup

What Is Mulligatawny? It’s a curry-flavoured chicken soup that comes from the Tamil words for pepper and water. Get this chicken mullgatawny soup recipe.

14. Mexican-style chicken soup

Feistier — and faster — than most chicken soups, this south-of-the-border inspired number is chock full of sweet corn and spicy jalapeños. Get this Mexican-style chicken soup recipe.

15. Chicken miso noodle soup

Ready in just 25 minutes, this Japanese-inspired recipe is full of noodles — a must-have for cozy chicken soup. Get this Chicken miso noodle soup recipe.

16. French country chicken soup