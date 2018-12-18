14 Must-Try New Year’s Eve Appetizers

1. Cranberry almond baked brie

An elegant (and easy) way to update baked brie is by adding a simple sauce of maple syrup, nuts, citrus peel, cranberries and spices. Get our cranberry almond baked brie recipe.

2. Devilled eggs

The ’70s are back, and so are these delightful little cocktail devils. But don’t feel beholden to the traditional recipe (of course, there’s nothing wrong with a classic). We’ve whipped up a myriad of ways you can dress up your devilled eggs, and of course, they all start with the very tasty base. Get our classic devilled eggs recipe.

3. Japanese fried chicken bites

Don’t let the deep fryer scare you. Using a digital thermometre to keep the oil to between 325F and 350F for an evenly brown cook. Try it with these Japanese fried chicken bites. Get our fried chicken bites recipe.

4. Artichoke spinach dip fondue

Try serving your savoury dip with fresh fruits. The acidity will help cut all that cheesy richness. Get our spinach dip fondue recipe.

5. Thai-style eggplant dip

This smoky, creamy veggie dip will go fast once you put it out! Topped with peanuts, cilantro and chilies we like serving it with rice crackers, shrimp crackers and crisp vegetable sticks. Get our eggplant dip recipe.

6. Hash brown waffles with

These golden hash browns are made with a waffle maker, so not only are they baked to a perfectly crisp finish, they free up the oven for other appetizers! Get our hash brown waffles recipe.

7. Broccoli cheddar tots

Broccoli and cheese is a classic. But instead of a melted topping, these cocktail tots are a portable dish for when your guests are on the move to their next drink. Get our broccoli cheddar tots recipe.

8. Homemade jalepeno poppers

Jalepeno peppers can be made up to a day ahead, so you can focus on getting your place party ready. Get our homemade jalapeño poppers recipe.

9. Puff pastry cheese straws

Crispy and airy, cheese straws are as easy to make as they are to eat. If your puff pastry is frozen, thaw it on the stovetop as your oven is preheating. The heat from the oven will help it defrost faster. Then it’s all about a few gentle twists and a light sprinkling of seasoning before they go in the oven. Get our puff pastry cheese straws recipe.

10. Sriracha nut mix

This homemade nut mix gets a healthy dose of hot sauce. It’ll light a little midnight fire under your guests to help them get to the countdown. Get our sriracha nut mix recipe.

11. Homemade lobster roll appetizers

These toasted buttery buns, bursting with stuffing, might require your guests use both hands — but we doubt they’ll be complaining. Get our homemade lobster roll recipe.

12. Turkish sausage rolls

Filled with perfectly spiced ground beef or lamb, you can add a drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses to balance out the savoury meat. Get our Turkish sausage rolls recipe.

13. Chocolate peanut butter balls

Who knew peanut butter and chocolate made such a perfect pairing? (Okay, lots of people, but that’s besides the point.) These wee balls of peanut butter are wrapped in a smooth chocolate, topped with peanuts and placed in pretty foil-lined wrappers. They’ll be a beautiful addition to your midnight snack table. Get our peanut butter balls recipe.

14. Prosecco jelly squares