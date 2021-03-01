5 New Weeknight-Friendly Sheet-Pan Dinner Recipes

Sheet pan dinners are simple by design, making them perfect weeknight meals to support our busy, tired selves during the work week. Packed with colourful vegetables, bright, fresh flavours and tasty proteins, each recipe here has become part of our regular rotation this winter.
Find your dinner inspiration (and a decadent Friday dessert) below:
Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables With Crispy Chickpeas
Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.
Roasted vegetables pack crisp texture and great caramelized flavour into every bite of this healthy dinner dish. Get this roasted vegetables with crispy chickpeas recipe.
