Flank Steak Caesar Salad, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Dinners

As we cruise through the final weeks of summer, let’s fill them with our favourite dishes and ingredients. From sunshine-filled tomatoes, juicy peaches and hot-pink watermelon, to grilled burgers, skewers and steaks, this week dinner is packing a lot of summer love. (And is, as always, ready in 45 minutes or less.)
From flank steak Caesar salad to homemade gnocchi and a 15-minute dessert, here’s this week’s dinner plan:
Monday: Cornmeal pickerel with watermelon-peach salad
Serves: 4. Ready in: 25 min.
The lime and chili-laced cornmeal crust on this flaky pickerel adds a zippy crunch to dinner, while thinly sliced red onion, chopped cilantro and a dash of the same chilli-lime spice give watermelon and peaches a first-course makeover you won't forget. (If you haven't been using in-season peaches in your dinner salads — try it tonight!)
