Flank Steak Caesar Salad, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Dinners

Summer's not over yet! Keep your dinner table fresh and colourful with these easy, in-season recipes.

As we cruise through the final weeks of summer, let’s fill them with our favourite dishes and ingredients. From sunshine-filled tomatoes, juicy peaches and hot-pink watermelon, to grilled burgers, skewers and steaks, this week dinner is packing a lot of summer love. (And is, as always, ready in 45 minutes or less.)

From flank steak Caesar salad to homemade gnocchi and a 15-minute dessert, here’s this week’s dinner plan: