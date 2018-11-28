5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Roasted Cauliflower Pasta

1. Monday: Roasted cauliflower and leek pasta

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

With nutty roasted cauliflower and delicate leeks, this pasta is a great meatless meal to start off the week. Get our roasted cauliflower pasta recipe.

2. Tuesday: Thai sweet potato red curry soup

Ready in: 45 mins. Serves: 4.

Sweet potatoes, leeks, carrots and coconut milk are just a few of the base ingredients making up this cozy and colourful Thai soup. Get this red curry soup recipe.

3. Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with roasted radish salad

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

Roasted together, this time-saving dish of honey-roasted chicken and peppery radishes is a great go-to meal for busy weeknights. Get our chicken drumsticks recipe.

4. Thursday: Oven-baked haddock with kale

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

Fresh and flavourful, this recipe is a cinch to make: Toss everything together, divide among four packets en papillote, top with haddock and bake. Get our baked haddock with kale recipe.

5. Friday: Laotian pork lettuce wraps

Ready in: 35 mins. Serves: 4.

Skip the tortillas tonight and head straight for the crisper. Each bite of these lettuce wraps is match of perfect textures — you won’t even miss those extra carbs. Get our pork lettuce wraps recipe.

6. Dessert: Skillet chocolate chip cookie