5 Quick And Cozy Weeknight Dinners, Including A Hearty Chicken Stew

This week, dive into hearty home-cooking so good, you'll forget about the sinking temperatures outside.

Another thing we love about sweater weather? It’s time to dive into hearty—yet easy—home-cooking.  From a warming soup to indulgent pasta and a healthy vegetable-grain plate, this week’s recipes are just a few of the weeknight meals that will take you through the week with a smile on your face.

Monday: Italian-style lentil soup

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 8.
This cozy and hearty fall soup makes enough for both dinner, and lunch tomorrow. Get this Italian-style lentil soup recipe.

Watch: How to make Thai sweet potato curry soup

