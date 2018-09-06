A One-Pan Dinner Plan, Starring A Fall-Favourite — Chicken Pot Pie

1. Monday: skillet chicken pot pie

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 6.

September is here! And as we bid adieu to summer, take comfort in the fact that it’s the perfect season for pot pies! We use a store-bought pie crust for this weeknight version. Get this skillet chicken pot pie recipe.

2. Tuesday: One-pan mushroom gratin with white beans

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

When making this one-skillet gratin, resist the urge to move the mushrooms too much. Contact with the pan helps them brown and build flavour. Get this one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans recipe.

3. Wednesday: One-pot lamb bolognese

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 6.

We let the ground lamb and tomatoes do most of the heavy lifting in this bolognese, opting for only a light seasoning of hot-red-chili flakes and rosemary. Serve it with some bread fresh from the bakery and a nice glass of red wine. Get this one-pot lamb bolognese recipe.

4. Thursday: One-pot halibut and chorizo soup

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 6.

Loaded with potatoes, kale, halibut and chorizo, this is a hearty soup. If you can’t get your hands on halibut, you can substitute it for another white fish like cod or haddock. Get this one-pot halibut and chorizo soup recipe.

5. Friday: Skillet shrimp tikka masala

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

As the week draws to a close, don’t feel guilty about using store-bought sauce or quick-made rice to whip up dinner. We like to use tikka masala sauce and Uncle Ben’s Wholegrain Brown rice to cut down on prep time. Get this skillet shrimp tikka masala recipe.

6. Dessert: Double-chocolate brownie cookie