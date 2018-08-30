Weeknight Meal Plan: Sheet-Pan Dinners For The First Week Of School

Even though the weather might say otherwise, it’s time to bid summer adieu. But the other side of Labour Day doesn’t have to be scary, especially when you’ve got your weeknight dinners figured out (and breakfast, too!). This dinner plan features three sheet-pan meals as well as a yummy, pasta-less lasagna that’s sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. Find all the recipes in the gallery below.

How to make one-pot pasta