You can get these five hearty and healthy meals on the table in 35 minutes or less. Start off your week with our saucy coconut shrimp noodles and round off your week with a hearty steak with mushroom sauce and charred green beans. Find all the recipes in the gallery below.

Gallery Dinner Plan Aug/ Sept 2019 Issue (Photo: Carmen Cheung) Monday: Coconut Shrimp Noodles Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4. Saucy coconut noodles make a warm and slurp-worthy dinner on an early autumn night. Get this coconut shrimp noodle recipe.