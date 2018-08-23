Weeknight Meal Plan: Grilled Flank Steak Plus 4 More Fast Dinners

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In the lead-up to the last long weekend of summer, take advantage of the season with meals you can cook and eat al fresco. Start your week off with a Meatless Monday pasta dish that showcases fresh cherry tomatoes and round out your week with a delicious and healthy-ish grape sorbet. Find all the recipes in the gallery below.