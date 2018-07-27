The Dinner Plan

Sheet-Pan Sriracha Chicken And Sweet Potato Fries, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinners

Make meal time exciting with fresh takes on classic dishes like caesar salad and chicken drumsticks.

dinner plan: sriracha chicken drumsticks with sweet potato fries

This sriracha sheet-pan dinner, paired with oven-baked sweet potato fries, is sure to be a winner — and not only because it’s ready in less than an hour. It’s not too spicy (but you could always amp up the heat). It joins a menu of meals perfect for mid-summer nights, as well as a seasonal dessert that’s great on its own — or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Pesto and zucchini noodles

Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 4.
The bounty of summer zucchini makes a great stand-in for pasta. Plus, when paired with homemade pesto, it’s a fresh and healthy vegetarian meal. Get this pesto and zucchini noodles recipe.

How to make Provencal sheet pan salmon
