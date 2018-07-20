One-Pot Mac And Cheese, Plus 4 More Family-Friendly Dinners

1. Monday: Easy spanakopita pizza

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

These personal-size pita pizzas make eating your spinach way more fun. Get this spanakopita pizza recipe.

2. Tuesday: Roadside fish tacos

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Kick things up a notch and make these smoky Baja-style fish tacos with a tasty jalapeno-corn filling. Get this fish taco recipe.

3. Wednesday: Saucy BBQ chicken

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

An addictive sweet and spicy barbecue sauce will have you dreaming of this barbecued chicken long after grilling season is over. Pair it with barbecue classics like coleslaw and macaroni salad. Get this BBQ chicken recipe.

4. Thursday: One-pot classic mac and cheese

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Throw it back to a childhood favourite with this creamy (and quick!) one-pot mac and cheese. Get this one-pot mac and cheese recipe. Serve with a simple side salad.

5. Friday: Cheesy camp burgers

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 8.

Keep melted cheddar on your burger and off the grill with these genius cheese-filled burgers. Freeze any leftovers for future barbecues — they can be grilled directly from frozen. Get this cheesy camp burgers recipe.

6. Caramel skillet s’mores