5 Easy Weeknight Meals That Are Ready In About 30 Minutes

1. Monday: Fattoush

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

Sometimes you just need a break from lettuce. This fattoush, pita, chickpea, cucumber, tomato and herb-based salad, packs plenty of colour, and no romaine. Get this fattoush recipe.

2. Tuesday: Maple-cider chicken and nutty quinoa

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

This sweet glazed chicken pairs wonderfully with an off-dry sparkling wine. Get this maple-cider chicken and nutty quinoa recipe.

3. Wednesday: Salmon cakes with green beans

Ready in: 35 mins. Serves: 4.

Hero ingredient: canned salmon. Why? Canned salmon is a healthy, affordable, versatile choice and easy to have on hand as a pantry staple. Get this salmon cakes with green beans recipe.

4. Thursday: Hearty Tuscan soup

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

Prepped in 10 and ready in 30, this hearty soup is one of our favourite winter cure-alls. Get this hearty Tuscan soup recipe.

5. Friday: Tuscan margherita pizza

Ready in: 1 hour 30 (less, if using pre-prepared dough) Serves: 4 – 6.

Celebrate the end of the work week with a couple of homemade slices. Use your choice of toppings, or go with this simple classic. Get this Tuscan margherita pizza recipe.

6. Dessert: Bushberry pudding cake