5 Easy Weeknight Meals That Are Ready In About 30 Minutes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
As we start revving into high gear for the holiday season, fast, easy and delicious meals become even more important than usual. This dinner plan will carry you through weeknight meals with minimal effort — so you can kick back and relax — or find extra time to work out which holiday cookies you want to bake this year: