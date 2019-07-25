Recipe Collections

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Salad, Plus 4 Other Super Fast, No-Cook Dinners

The recipes in this no-cook dinner plan will save you on sweltering days.

No bake fruit tarts topped with peaches, figs and blackberries.
This dinner plan also includes a no-cook dessert!

It’s hot out there, so forget about turning on your stove this week. These five no-cook meals are all filled with healthy, flavourful ingredients that are yummy when served chill. Best of all, they’re all a breeze to put together, meaning they’re perfect for the dog days of summer.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad

Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 4.
This vegetarian meal strikes a great balance between protein and produce. Try it in a pita wrap with a dollop of tzatziki for a casual dinner. Get this carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad recipe.

How to cold noodles with shrimp and peaches:
