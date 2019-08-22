Recipe Collections

Grilled Pork Chops, Plus 4 More Summery Weeknight Meals

Short on time? No sweat, we’ve got five stellar dinners and an easy dessert that all come together in under 40 minutes.

by

When it’s hot and humid out, the last thing you want to do is spend time in the kitchen. That’s why this week’s dinner plan is filled with easy-to-assemble meals (including some no-cook options), so you can enjoy the summer season, without schvitzing over a hot stove.

Photo, Sian Richards.

Monday: Miso couscous tofu bowl

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.
As the weather heats up, keeping easy, no-cook recipes like this in rotation means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the sunshine. Get this miso couscous tofu bowl recipe.
