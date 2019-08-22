Grilled Pork Chops, Plus 4 More Summery Weeknight Meals

When it’s hot and humid out, the last thing you want to do is spend time in the kitchen. That’s why this week’s dinner plan is filled with easy-to-assemble meals (including some no-cook options), so you can enjoy the summer season, without schvitzing over a hot stove.

Gallery Dinner Plan July 14 Photo, Sian Richards. Monday: Miso couscous tofu bowl Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

As the weather heats up, keeping easy, no-cook recipes like this in rotation means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the sunshine. Get this miso couscous tofu bowl recipe.