Loaf cake recipes come together quickly, which means you don’t need to work too hard to make (and eat) a tasty dessert. Sure, they don’t have the sexiest name, but loaf cakes are a sure-fire crowd-pleaser, especially when topped with a sugary glaze or rich cream cheese icing. Here are our 10 best loaf cake recipes!
12 Super-Easy Loaf Cake Recipes
Including favourites like banana bread, carrot cake, lemon-poppyseed and pumpkin loaf (with cream cheese icing!)
The trifecta: carrot cake, banana bread and lemon loaf. Photo, Erik Putz.