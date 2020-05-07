Recipe Collections

5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Lentil Bolognese

Treat yourself to a week's worth of delicious dinners that can all be on the table in less than 45 minutes.

We’ve planned a set of easy meals for next week’s dinner, so plan ahead with these recipes: a vegetarian pasta, quick stir-fry, heart-healthy salmon, plus an optional chai affogato dessert (ie. the easiest dessert ever).

Photo, Sian Richards.

Pan-fried salmon with braised savoy cabbage

This pan-fried salmon with braised savoy cabbage is a high-protein supper you can make in just 35 minutes. Get the pan-fried salmon with braised savoy cabbage recipe.

 

