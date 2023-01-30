26 Colourful Orange, Grapefruit and Lemon Recipes

Sunshine yellow, lime green, hot pink—citrus season brings a blast of summer colour to our kitchen in the middle of winter, and we couldn't be happier it's finally here.

When life gives you lemons (and other gorgeous citrus), head to the kitchen!

Right now tart citrus is at its zenith. Everywhere you look there are cara cara or blood oranges, juicy lemons, grapefruit, tart green limes and more in abundance. Take advantage of this cheerful cornucopia of fruit before it’s gone with these sunshine-filled lemon recipes and more.

Gallery 26 zesty citrus recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Lemon meringue trifle Looking for a great make-ahead desert? This lemon meringue trifle recipe improves over time as the ladyfingers soak in the limoncello and lemon juice. Get our lemon meringue trifle recipe.

How to make a classic lemon loaf

