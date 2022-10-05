4 Hearty, Dinner-In-A-Bowl Kale Salads

Kale is the perfect way to keep those summer salads going well into fall.

Protein-packed crispy tofu makes for a filling, nutritious alternative to the traditional crouton. Get our Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons recipe.

This plant-based salad is simple, delicious, and rich in vitamins—what’s not to love? Get our Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad recipe.

Starring crispy bacon bits and homemade croutons. Get our Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella recipe.

We levelled up this salad with broiled steak, then a classic caesar dressing, and added asparagus, kale, and radishes. Get our Broiled Steak And Spring Kale Caesar Salad recipe.

