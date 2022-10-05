4 Hearty, Dinner-In-A-Bowl Kale Salads

Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons
Protein-packed crispy tofu makes for a filling, nutritious alternative to the traditional crouton. Get our Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons recipe.
Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad
This plant-based salad is simple, delicious, and rich in vitamins—what’s not to love? Get our Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad recipe.
Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella
Starring crispy bacon bits and homemade croutons. Get our Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella recipe.
Broiled Steak And Spring Kale Caesar Salad
We levelled up this salad with broiled steak, then a classic caesar dressing, and added asparagus, kale, and radishes. Get our Broiled Steak And Spring Kale Caesar Salad recipe.
FILED UNDER: Recipes