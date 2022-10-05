Recipe Collections

4 Hearty, Dinner-In-A-Bowl Kale Salads

Kale is the perfect way to keep those summer salads going well into fall.

By Updated

A ceasar salad with kale, anchovies and cranberries on a blue plate on a blue table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Protein-packed crispy tofu makes for a filling, nutritious alternative to the traditional crouton. Get our Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons recipe.

Salad with kale, cranberries, chopped onion and wheatberry on an orange plate on an orange table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad

This plant-based salad is simple, delicious, and rich in vitamins—what’s not to love? Get our Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad recipe.

A salad of kale with tomatoes, eggs, avocado on a green plate on a green table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella

Starring crispy bacon bits and homemade croutons. Get our Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella recipe.

Broiled steak and spring kale caesar salad on a square platter surrounded by asparagus and radishes

(Photo: Erik Putz; Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Food styling: Haley Polinsky; Prop styling; Madeleine Johari)

Broiled Steak And Spring Kale Caesar Salad

We levelled up this salad with broiled steak, then a classic caesar dressing, and added asparagus, kale, and radishes. Get our Broiled Steak And Spring Kale Caesar Salad recipe.

