Recipe Collections

5 New Instant Pot Recipes We'll Be Making All Winter Long

From creamy risotto to the tenderest pulled pork tacos, we’re turning to our hands-down favourite Instant Pot recipes this season.

By Updated

So good, you’ll want to eat them straight from the pot. From slow cooking to pressure cooking, it’s time to take advantage of all the settings that make dinner quicker, easier and more delicious.

From a comforting soup to tasty tacos and an out-of-this-world risotto recipe, we’ll have these instant pot recipes on repeat until spring hits.

Find new dinner inspiration in the five recipes below:

Instant Pot Pumpkin Risotto with sage and cheese garnish
Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Arisa Yokomura. Prop styling, Madeleine Johari.

Instant Pot Pumpkin Risotto

This risotto is hands-down one our favourite new cold-weather recipes. Fragrant sage and bacon, paired with creamy pumpkin and tender arborio rice? Heaven. Get our Instant Pot Pumpkin Risotto recipe.