11 Quick, Easy Jam, Jelly and Marmalade Recipes

With warm weather comes the abundance of spring and summer fruits. Capture the peak of their ripeness in homemade jam, jellies and marmalades. Preserves don’t have to be difficult to make. While many recipes require a canning process (to give them a longer shelf life at room temperature), these ones are quick and easy, and can be stored in the fridge or freezer.

In my humble opinion, preserves are one of the most underrated ingredients in our fridges, and shouldn’t be relegated to just breakfast. Their uses are endless: you can spread them on scones or all the homemade bread you’ve been baking, stir it into your morning oatmeal, use it as a glaze or sauce for meat, stir-fries and fish, or shaken into cocktails. I even love using preserves in salad dressings–whisk a spoonful into your oil and vinegar mixture, omitting any other sweetener in the recipe.