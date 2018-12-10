12 Perfect Holiday Gingerbread Cookie Recipes

1. Piparkakku cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Like a nice wine, these cookies get better as they age. The spices in Piparkakku (a Finnish version of gingersnaps) continue to develop over the course of a few days. Of course, they’re just as tasty out of the oven, so we don’t blame you if you don’t get to the three-day mark. Get our piparkakku recipe.
2. Ginger crackle cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Love gingerbread but not a fan of the crunch? Try this version instead. The oh-so-chewy texture will leave you reaching for a second…or third…or fourth. Get our ginger crackle cookie recipe.
3. Gingersnaps
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These crispy cookies offer a satisfying crunch. And the best part: since the dough can be refrigerated (plus the baked cookies keep for five days in an airtight container), these are great make-ahead treats. Get our gingersnaps recipe.
4. Speculaas
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Germany and the Netherland have the holidays down to a science and we trust their judgment when it comes to festive treats. Speculaas are spiced shortbread biscuits and pair perfectly with a nice cup of floral tea or rich hot chocolate. Get our speculaas cookie recipe.
5. Pfeffernüsse
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This cookie is popular in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark — the Christmas trifecta — so it’s no wonder it’s a great festive staple. Get our pfeffernüsse recipe.
6. Gingerbread sandwiches with marshmallow frosting
Photo, Liam Morgan.
7. Classic gingerbread
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
There’s a reason gingerbread cookies are classic holiday fare. The scent evokes memories of years gone, the taste is delicious and they’re easy to decorate into festive favourites. There are a million-plus recipes out there, but this one’s our favourite for decorating. Get our classic gingerbread cookie recipe.
8. Ginger molasses stack cookies
Ginger-molasses stacks recipePhoto by Erik Putz
Taking inspiration from the Austria’s famous Christmas markets, we’ve deconstructed the gingerbread cookie! This recipe alternates a layer of ginger dough with a layer of molasses dough. You still get the delicious gingerbread flavour in each bite, and it looks awesome on a plate. Get our ginger-molasses stack cookies recipe.
9. Chai gingerbread cookies
Chai spice is a perfect pairing with gingerbread! In fact, since they both use ginger, allspice and cinnammon, they share a lot of the same flavours. We use just a single tea bag to flavour the cookie, giving it a light hint of your fav winter bevvy. Get our chai gingerbread cookie recipe.
10. Espresso gingerbread cookies
11. Ginger-chocolate cookies
This soft, gingery cookie is packed with gooey chocolate chunks and chewy candied ginger. The mix is a fun gift for friends and neighbours with kids. Get our ginger-chocolate cookie recipe.
12. Lacy gingersnap cookies
We can’t decide what’s more stunning: these festive treats or the pretty way to wrap and gift them. Tip: If baked cookies harden before you can roll them, return cookies to the oven for a few seconds to soften them. Get our lacy gingersnap cookie recipe.