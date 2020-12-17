9 Fun And Festive Eggnog Recipes

Whether you’re looking to cozy up in front of your favourite holiday movie with a festive drink, or find new inspiration on how to mix it up this year, we’ve got more than a few ways to take on this classic. From cookies and lattes, to ice-cold cocktails and a tea-time surprise, these eggnog recipes bring a little extra fun to the kitchen this season.
Vegan Eggnog
This dreamy, brandy-laced drink is put together with a barista-style oat milk (it heats up well), warm spices and a hit of vanilla for a holiday-perfect cocktail everyone can enjoy. Get our vegan eggnog recipe.