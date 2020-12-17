9 Fun And Festive Eggnog Recipes

From a festive mug of cheer, to frothy lattes and buttery scones, here are all of our takes on this classic holiday favourite.

Whether you’re looking to cozy up in front of your favourite holiday movie with a festive drink, or find new inspiration on how to mix it up this year, we’ve got more than a few ways to take on this classic. From cookies and lattes, to ice-cold cocktails and a tea-time surprise, these eggnog recipes bring a little extra fun to the kitchen this season.

Gallery 9 ways with eggnog Photo, Erik Putz. Food styling, Lindsay Guscott. Prop styling, Catherine Doherty. Vegan Eggnog This dreamy, brandy-laced drink is put together with a barista-style oat milk (it heats up well), warm spices and a hit of vanilla for a holiday-perfect cocktail everyone can enjoy. Get our vegan eggnog recipe.

Watch: How to make our homemade eggnog recipe