6 Super-Easy Homemade Dips That Put Supermarket Hummus To Shame

These simple Mediterranean dips can be served with a variety of dishes, from the appetizer course right into the main meal. Classics in regions ranging from Greece to the Middle East, these recipes bring delicious flavour and bright colour to the dinner table. Serve with everything from toasted pita and crudité to grilled meats, roasted vegetables and more.

Tip: These are all heart-healthy and satisfying. Use them in your favourite Mediterranean diet recipes or enjoy as a snack.