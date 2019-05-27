15 Healthy Breakfasts Packed With Protein To Kickstart Your Day

Protein-rich pancakes, a colourful citrus salad, oatmeal remixes and super bowls are just a few of the recipes ready to amp up your morning routine. Ingredients like cottage cheese, oats, eggs, hemp hearts, flaxseeds, chia and spelt take these dishes into a new realm without losing any points on flavour or looks. Get inspired with the healthy breakfasts below:

Gallery Healthy Breakfasts Photo, Erik Putz. Good morning breakfast salad Salad for breakfast? This zesty meal is topped with avocados and smoked salmon, giving it plenty of protein to get you through the day. Get this breakfast salad recipe.