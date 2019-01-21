10 Healthy Breakfast Recipes To Kick-Start Your Day

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rise and shine knowing you can just dash out the door with something hearty and delicious. From make-ahead parfaits to breakfast cookies, bagel bites and even a chocolate-tahini breakfast smoothie, there’s no reason to start the day hungry — even if you’re in a hurry. Get inspired with the 10 healthy breakfast recipes below: