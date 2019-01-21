10 Healthy Breakfast Recipes To Kick-Start Your Day

1. Peanut butter and raspberry jam chia parfait

A make-ahead breakfast that’s easy to grab when you’re in a hurry and need to run out the door. Packed with protein and fresh fruit, this chia parfait is a great way to start the day. Get our peanut butter and raspberry jam chia parfait recipe.

2. Blueberry granola breakfast cookies

Yes, with the right ingredients, you CAN have cookies for breakfast. Here we’ve mixed a homemade granola of oats, pumpkin seeds, coconut and flax, and turned it into a breakfast cookies recipe that helps you take on the day well-fed and with a smile on your face. Get our blueberry granola breakfast cookies recipe.

3. Cream cheese-stuffed bagel bites

For those days when you don’t have time to sit down and enjoy a freshly toasted bagel, these bagel bites are here for you. Make them in advance and keep them for up to five days (the recipe makes 48, so we’re pretty confident they’ll last you all — or most — of the week). Get our cream cheese-stuffed bagel bites recipe.

4. Cocoa breakfast smoothies

Not all smoothies must be green. This richly flavoured (and healthy) take gets your day started with a touch of nuttiness, smooth chocolate and creamy banana. Get our cocoa and tahini breakfast smoothie recipe.

5. Green goddess egg salad sandwich

Wrap each egg salad sandwich in parchment paper to take on the go (bonus: it also keeps them from getting soggy). Get our green goddess egg salad sandwich recipe.

6. Oatmeal stuffed apples

A drizzle of honey makes these oatmeal-stuffed apples even tastier! (This is basically the breakfast version of apple crisp.) Get our oatmeal stuffed apples recipe.

7. Peanut butter breakfast bars

Packed with super-seeds, these bars are the perfect grab-and-go snack. Get our peanut butter breakfast bars recipe.

8. Breakfast power bar

Tuck one of these chewy, sweet and nutty bars into your purse or gym bag — you’ll never buy the packaged ones again. Get our breakfast power bar recipe.

9. Matcha chia pudding

Make-ahead pudding that covers all the breakfast bases: healthy vegetables (spinach), protein (soy milk and chia), fruit (banana), and little honey to sweeten. Get our matcha chia pudding recipe.

10. Overnight chia oatmeal