Grilled Flank Steak, Plus 4 More Fast and Easy Dinners

Take advantage of the summer season with meals you can cook and eat al fresco. Start your week off with a Meatless Monday pasta dish that showcases fresh cherry tomatoes and round out your week with a delicious seasonal and chilled dessert. Find all the recipes in the gallery below.
Fresh Sicilian-style pasta
Take your tastebuds to southern Italy with a simple no-cook pasta sauce that showcases in-season tomatoes. Get this fresh Sicilian pasta recipe.
FILED UNDER: Editor's Picks Instagram The Dinner Plan