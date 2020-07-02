Recipe Collections

Grilled Flank Steak, Plus 4 More Fast and Easy Dinners

Spend less time over the stove and more time in the sunshine with these fast and easy dinner recipes.

Grilled flank steak recipe: sliced steak covered with tomato and avocada salad

Take advantage of the summer season with meals you can cook and eat al fresco. Start your week off with a Meatless Monday pasta dish that showcases fresh cherry tomatoes and round out your week with a delicious seasonal and chilled dessert. Find all the recipes in the gallery below.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Fresh Sicilian-style pasta

Take your tastebuds to southern Italy with a simple no-cook pasta sauce that showcases in-season tomatoes. Get this fresh Sicilian pasta recipe.

