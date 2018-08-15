15 Fresh Blackberry Recipes

1. Plum and blackberry cobbler

The not-to-sweet, crunchy biscuit topping provides great texture and a nice balanced flavour for this fruit cobbler recipe. Get this plum and blackberry cobbler recipe.

2. Blackberry waffles with compote

Stock up on blackberries while they’re in season, and take your breakfast up a notch. These waffles are made (and topped) with fresh compote just bursting with flavour. Top them with cream and a dusting of sugar for a totally Instagrammable meal. Get this blackberry waffles with compote recipe.

3. Berry blast smoothie bowl

Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl. This easy, eye-pleasing meal begins with a fruit and yogurt base and is packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get this berry blast smoothie recipe.

4. Sweet Dutch baby

These puffy pancakes have many names, including bismarcks and Dutch puffs. In every case, a simple batter poured into a hot pan creates instant, unforgettable magic. Get this sweet Dutch baby recipe.

5. Fresh fig salad with blackberries

A fresh and sweet salad — drizzled with an amazing white-wine vinaigrette — that you can pair with all your grilling favourites this summer. Get this fresh fig salad with blackberries recipe.

6. Berry tartlets with jumbleberry jam

Our jumbleberry jam fills perfectly delicious bite-sized tartlets for an after-dinner treat. Get this berry tartlets with jumbleberry jam recipe.

7. Berry apricot sangria

This sparkling sangria, stirred up by Kimberly Steele and Tim Muehlbauer of East Coast Bistro, is a perfect patio cocktail. Get this berry apricot sangria recipe.

8. Berry bliss pudding

This unbelievably quick and easy dessert can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. Get this berry bliss pudding recipe.

9. No-bake summer fruit tart

This easy, beautiful and delicious creamy fruit tart is our favourite no-cook summer dessert. Get this no-bake summer fruit tart recipe.

10. Very berry galette

Show off the season’s juiciest gems in this gorgeous free-form galette. Rustic and elegant, it’s the perfect summer dessert — any way you slice it. Get this very berry galette recipe.

11. White chocolate tart with berries

Impress guests with this palate-pleasing dessert that can be made a day ahead. Top with fresh berries before serving. Get this white chocolate tart with berries recipe.

12. Vanilla cake with summer fruit

Beautiful and summery — this cake is loaded with berries and drizzled with icing for a stunning effect. Get this vanilla cake with summer fruit recipe.

13. Meringue cake

Lighter than air (and much more flavourful), tiers of hazelnut meringue are sandwiched with layers of whipped cream and fresh fruit. It’s a luscious dessert after a big feast. Get this meringue cake recipe.

14. Blackberry salsa

Who says salsa needs to be vegetable based? Sub out the tomatoes for some blackberries to create a summery dip that’s perfect for tortilla chips. Get this blackberry salsa recipe.

15. Maple-berry sauce