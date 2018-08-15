15 Fresh Blackberry Recipes

1. Plum and blackberry cobbler
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Blackberry waffles with compote
Photo, Erik Putz.
Stock up on blackberries while they’re in season, and take your breakfast up a notch. These waffles are made (and topped) with fresh compote just bursting with flavour. Top them with cream and a dusting of sugar for a totally Instagrammable meal. Get this blackberry waffles with compote recipe.
3. Berry blast smoothie bowl
Photo, Sian Richards.
Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl. This easy, eye-pleasing meal begins with a fruit and yogurt base and is packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get this berry blast smoothie recipe.
4. Sweet Dutch baby
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These puffy pancakes have many names, including bismarcks and Dutch puffs. In every case, a simple batter poured into a hot pan creates instant, unforgettable magic. Get this sweet Dutch baby recipe.
5. Fresh fig salad with blackberries
Photo, Erik Putz.
6. Berry tartlets with jumbleberry jam
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
7. Berry apricot sangria
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
8. Berry bliss pudding
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This unbelievably quick and easy dessert can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve. Get this berry bliss pudding recipe.
9. No-bake summer fruit tart
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
10. Very berry galette
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Show off the season’s juiciest gems in this gorgeous free-form galette. Rustic and elegant, it’s the perfect summer dessert — any way you slice it. Get this very berry galette recipe.
11. White chocolate tart with berries
Photo, Jean Longpre.
12. Vanilla cake with summer fruit
Photo, John Cullen.
13. Meringue cake
Lighter than air (and much more flavourful), tiers of hazelnut meringue are sandwiched with layers of whipped cream and fresh fruit. It’s a luscious dessert after a big feast. Get this meringue cake recipe.
14. Blackberry salsa
Photo, Erik Putz.
Who says salsa needs to be vegetable based? Sub out the tomatoes for some blackberries to create a summery dip that’s perfect for tortilla chips. Get this blackberry salsa recipe.
15. Maple-berry sauce
Photo, Ditte Isager.