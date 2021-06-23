Recipe Collections

Five All-New, Super-Fast Weeknight Dinner Recipes

From mouth-watering grilled shrimp, corn and sausage to a creamy spinach and artichoke pasta, this meal plan will have you feasting in 40 minutes or less!

Irene Ngo, Carolyn Chua and Lindsay Guscott Updated

Chicken and mango rice rolls with satay peanut sauce on a plate
(Photo: Carmen Cheung; Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Food styling: Eshun Mott; Prop styling: Madeleine Johari)

Monday: Chicken and mango rice rolls with satay peanut sauce

Whip up these fresh and tasty rolls in a pinch to start off your week. Get this chicken and mango rice rolls with satay peanut sauce recipe.

