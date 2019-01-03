5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Vegetarian Curry

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Make dinner one of the easiest tasks on your to-do list this week with these simple recipes. From a cozy vegetarian curry to a two-for one set of meals (making leftovers interesting!), we’ve got dinner covered.