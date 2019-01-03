5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Vegetarian Curry

Make dinner one of the easiest tasks on your to-do list this week with these simple recipes. From a cozy vegetarian curry to a two-for one set of meals (making leftovers interesting!), we’ve got dinner covered.

1. Monday: Paneer curry with potatoes and spinach Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

This curry dish uses paneer, a mild-flavoured fresh cheese with a texture similar to tofu, in place of meat. Get our paneer curry recipe. 2. Tuesday: Garlicky pan-fried steak Ready in: 20 mins. Serves: 4.

Simple and delicious is how weeknight meals should always be. Serve this juicy strip loin with golden-roasted cauliflower, dig in and enjoy. Get our garlicky pan-fried steak recipe. 3. Wednesday: Warm chicken salad Ready in: 45 mins. Serves: 4.

Toss some chicken, grapes and red onions into the oven to roast, then throw them onto a bed of romaine — there’s nothing simpler (yet so elegant looking and tasty) than that. Get our warm chicken salad recipe. 4. Thursday: Trout with arugula relish Ready in: 30 mins. Serves 4.

Use half of tonight’s zesty fish dish for tomorrow’s no hassle tacos. Get our trout with arugula relish recipe. 5. Friday: Crunchy fish tacos Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

You can make fish tacos with pretty much any kind of fish, but we like using up leftovers from Thursday’s citrusy trout dish. We serve them with a sour cream-chipotle sauce, chopped up cucumbers and corn for a shell full of flavours. Get our crunchy fish tacos recipe. 6. Dessert: Nutella sandwich cookies Ready in: 40 mins. Makes: 22 sandwiches.

In case you didn’t eat enough cookies already, these chewy crackle sandwiches encase a rich filling that’s easy to make, and even easier to eat. Get our Nutella sandwich cookies recipe.

Watch: How to cook steak in the oven