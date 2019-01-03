Recipe Collections

5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Vegetarian Curry

We’ve got you covered from Monday to Friday with easy and interesting meals — plus a hall-of-fame-worthy double-chocolate dessert.

by

Make dinner one of the easiest tasks on your to-do list this week with these simple recipes. From a cozy vegetarian curry to a two-for one set of meals (making leftovers interesting!), we’ve got dinner covered.

Monday: Paneer curry with potatoes and spinach
