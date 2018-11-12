11 Curry Recipes To Warm Up With This Season

1. Coconut green fish curry

Serve this green curry with basmati rice, and top it off with a bit of cilantro to finish. Get this coconut green fish curry recipe.

2. Creamy vegetable coconut curry

Find loads of vegetables, packed into an aromatic and delicious sauce in this recipe. Serving tip: Make this meal gluten-free by serving the curry over basmati rice. Get this creamy vegetable coconut curry recipe.

3. Creamy chicken curry

Golden roasted chicken over a rich, smooth sauce with a side of oven-roasted chickpeas makes this main a showstopper for entertaining. Get this creamy chicken curry recipe.

4. Goan halibut coconut curry

This is a rich, medium-spicy curry so well rounded and delicious we could eat it every day. Get this Goan halibut coconut curry recipe.

5. Chickpea curry with cucumber

This is a healthy, protein-rich vegetarian dish that will warm you up and keep the cold weather at bay. Get this chickpea curry with cucumber recipe.

6. Hong Kong chicken curry

This dish is both bright and mellow, thanks in part to the addition of punchy curry powder and rich coconut milk. The trio of carrots, potatoes and peas helps the meal come together easily with fridge and pantry staples. Get this Hong Kong chicken curry recipe.

7. Japanese tofu curry

Japanese curry is different from other curries because it starts with a flour-butter paste, so the end result is creamier and thicker. It’s also a touch sweeter, which makes this dish very kid-friendly. Get this Japanese tofu curry recipe.

8. Chickpea and sweet potato curry

This gluten-free, one-pot recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. And it won’t clutter the kitchen, so you can focus on prime-time me time. Get this chickpea and sweet potato curry recipe.

9. Thai fish curry

Coconut milk stands in for cream in this chowder-esque fish curry. It comes together quickly and will fit into your weekday dinner rotation with ease. Get this Thai fish curry recipe.

10. Shrimp and squash curry

We’ve given this curry an autumn twist with large chunks of acorn squash, one of our favourite fall gourds. Get this shrimp and squash curry recipe.

11. Harvest vegetable curry