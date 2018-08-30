15 Easy Snack Foods For Hectic Workdays

1. Five-spice nut mix
2. Everything bagel crackers
3. Granola bars
Chocolate-pretzel bar recipe
We thought homemade granola bars took hours to make and bake. Then we discovered this easy stovetop method. Make a batch this Sunday for easy weekday treats! Get this granola bars recipe.
4. Power bars
Tuck one of these chewy, sweet and nutty bars into your purse or gym bag — you’ll never buy the packaged ones again. Get this power bars recipe.
5. Crudites jars with Moroccan hummus
6. Sriracha nut mix
With a big dose of hot sauce, this nut mix – loaded with almonds, cashews, sesame seeds and chickpeas – will light a fire under your afternoon! Get this sriracha nut mic recipe.
7. Labneh with dukkah and fresh vegetables
8. Sesame pita chips
Crisp chips meet a smooth, smoky and spicy tomato dip for a satisfying afternoon snack. Get this sesame pita chips recipe.
9. Sweet potato, parsnip and avocado yogurts
10. Baked kale chips
11. Crispy madras chickpeas
12. Cherry and almond energy balls
13. Edamame dip
Spice up you typical vegetables and dip routine with a wasabi-laced bean dip. Get this edamame dip recipe.
14. Sweet and spicy nuts
Spiced nuts make a great snack during the day. Opt for the healthiest nuts – almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts, or pistachios are all good choices. Get this sweet and spicy nuts recipe.
15. Jicama crudite
Pronounced hee-ka-mah, and common in Latin American cuisines, jicama is a root vegetable that looks like a beige turnip and tastes like a cross between turnip and pear. Look for small to medium ones with smooth, unblemished skin. It’s best served raw, so simply peel, slice and sprinkle with sea salt. Get this jicama crudite dip recipe.