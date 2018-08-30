Recipe Collections

15 Easy Snack Foods For Hectic Workdays

Ease back into the work week with simple, savoury snacks — and wave goodbye to the afternoon slump with smile on your face.

Keep your workday snacks relatively healthy with these 15 recipes. You can make the over the weekend and pack them in your bag for whenever you hit that mid-afternoon slump.

Five-spice nut mix
