15 Easy Snack Foods For Hectic Workdays

1. Five-spice nut mix

With just 106 calories, this nut mix is perfect for when the afternoon munchies hit. Get this five-spice nut mix recipe.

2. Everything bagel crackers

These easy homemade crackers work with dips, spreads, cheeses and more. Toss some hummus, roasted red pepper spread or labneh into a jar and a few of these crackers into a bag, and banish the thought of a mid-afternoon muffin. Get this everything bagel crackers recipe.

3. Granola bars

We thought homemade granola bars took hours to make and bake. Then we discovered this easy stovetop method. Make a batch this Sunday for easy weekday treats! Get this granola bars recipe.

4. Power bars

Tuck one of these chewy, sweet and nutty bars into your purse or gym bag — you’ll never buy the packaged ones again. Get this power bars recipe.

5. Crudites jars with Moroccan hummus

Jars of Moroccan hummus are easy to put together and take with you when you’re on the go. Get this crudites jar with Morrocan hummus recipe.

6. Sriracha nut mix

With a big dose of hot sauce, this nut mix – loaded with almonds, cashews, sesame seeds and chickpeas – will light a fire under your afternoon! Get this sriracha nut mic recipe.

7. Labneh with dukkah and fresh vegetables

This thick and creamy Middle Eastern yogurt cheese is the perfect mid-week snack or starter. Serve with mixed veggies and flatbread. Get this labneh with dukkah and fresh vegetables recipe.

8. Sesame pita chips

Crisp chips meet a smooth, smoky and spicy tomato dip for a satisfying afternoon snack. Get this sesame pita chips recipe.

9. Sweet potato, parsnip and avocado yogurts

Dip your spoons into yogurts that celebrate a vegetable’s natural sweetness in a deliciously new and exciting way. Get this sweet potato, parsnip and avocado yogurt recipes.

10. Baked kale chips

The key to perfect kale chips? A slow and low bake. Find out how to make perfect kale chips here.

11. Crispy madras chickpeas

A fall-flavoured crunchy snack you can take along to work for the mid-afternoon slump. Get this crispy madras chickpeas recipe.

12. Cherry and almond energy balls

These bite-sized snacks are our favourite way to get a little extra energy boost. Get this cherry and almond energy balls recipe.

13. Edamame dip

Spice up you typical vegetables and dip routine with a wasabi-laced bean dip. Get this edamame dip recipe.

14. Sweet and spicy nuts

Spiced nuts make a great snack during the day. Opt for the healthiest nuts – almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts, or pistachios are all good choices. Get this sweet and spicy nuts recipe.

15. Jicama crudite